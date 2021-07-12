Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Director Timothy C. Harvey Sells 143,435 Shares

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Director Timothy C. Harvey sold 143,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $1,496,027.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ VTNR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,943,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,566,280. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.51. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $14.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.34 million, a PE ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 107.48%. The business had revenue of $58.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.78 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,549,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vertex Energy by 8,100.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 202,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

