Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

VERV has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Verve Therapeutics stock opened at $46.00 on Monday. Verve Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $73.80.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.