Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR) Shares Sold by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P lowered its stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR) by 57.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,194,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,627,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,685,000 after buying an additional 652,300 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,470,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VSPR shares. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company.

NASDAQ VSPR opened at $12.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.63. Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $13.29.

About Vesper Healthcare Acquisition

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

