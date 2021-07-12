ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Position Lessened by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P decreased its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,383 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Auxier Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VIAC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

VIAC opened at $42.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.60. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

