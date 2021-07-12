Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KNDI. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth $329,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 27,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Kandi Technologies Group alerts:

Shares of KNDI stock opened at $5.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $433.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.63. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $17.45.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 17.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Kandi Technologies Group Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc develops, produces, and distributes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts, and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other auto parts.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.