Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NYSE:VINC) CEO Ahmed Md Hamdy Purchases 7,830 Shares

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NYSE:VINC) CEO Ahmed Md Hamdy purchased 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,989.10.

VINC stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $14.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,474 shares.

Vincerx Pharma Company Profile

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

