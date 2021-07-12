Vinci’s (VCISY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:VCISY traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.19. 33,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,474. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Vinci has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $29.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.18.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

