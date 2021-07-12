Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut, provides investment management products and services to individuals and institutions in the United States. . It operates a multi-manager asset management business, comprising a number of individual affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process and individual brand. Investors have an array of needs and Virtus Investment Partners offers a variety of investment styles and multiple disciplines to meet those needs. The Company provides its products in a number of forms and through multiple distribution channels. Its retail products include open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds and separately managed accounts. The Company manages institutional accounts for corporations, multi-employer retirement funds and foundations, endowments, special purpose funds and other types of institutions. “

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $276.26 on Friday. Virtus Investment Partners has a one year low of $121.22 and a one year high of $300.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 23.31 and a quick ratio of 23.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.57.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $1.34. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $187.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.41 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners will post 31.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

In related news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $834,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,443.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,141 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $300,532,000 after acquiring an additional 61,750 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 25.7% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 172,659 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $40,661,000 after acquiring an additional 35,298 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 23.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,558 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,989,000 after acquiring an additional 31,536 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,970 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,909 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 15.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,625 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $24,404,000 after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares in the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.