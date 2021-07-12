Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) vs. Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Financial Survey

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) and Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.1% of Volt Information Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Kelly Services shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Volt Information Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 93.1% of Kelly Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volt Information Sciences has a beta of 2.46, meaning that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kelly Services has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Volt Information Sciences and Kelly Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volt Information Sciences $822.05 million 0.12 -$33.59 million ($0.65) -7.12 Kelly Services $4.52 billion 0.20 -$72.00 million N/A N/A

Volt Information Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kelly Services.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Volt Information Sciences and Kelly Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volt Information Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Kelly Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volt Information Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.99%. Given Volt Information Sciences’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Volt Information Sciences is more favorable than Kelly Services.

Profitability

This table compares Volt Information Sciences and Kelly Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volt Information Sciences -2.14% 4.79% 0.61% Kelly Services 2.39% 4.52% 2.16%

Summary

Kelly Services beats Volt Information Sciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Volt Information Sciences Company Profile

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions. The company also offers call center and payroll services; recruitment process outsourcing; and customized talent and supplier management solutions, as well as act as a subcontractor or associate vendor to other national providers in their MSPs. It serves multinational, national, and local customers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, banking and finance, consumer electronics, information technology, insurance, life science, manufacturing, media and entertainment, pharmaceutical, software, telecommunication, transportation, and utilities. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Orange, California.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties. The Science, Engineering & Technology segment offers staffing in the areas of science and clinical research, engineering, information technology, and telecommunications specialties. The Education segment provides staffing and executive search services to the K-12, early childhood, and higher education markets. The Outsourcing & Consulting segment offers recruitment process outsourcing, payroll process outsourcing, and talent advisory services, as well as managed services. The International segment provides staffing and direct-hire services in Europe and Mexico. The company serves customers in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, France, Switzerland, Portugal, Russia, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Kelly Services, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

