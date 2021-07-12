Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vonage is redefining communications by offering consumers and small businesses an affordable alternative to traditional telephone service. The fastest growing telephony company in North America, Vonage’s service area encompasses more than 2000 active rate centers in over 130 global markets. Vonage is sold directly through their website and retail partners such as SAM’s Club, Amazon.com, RadioShack, Best Buy, Circuit City, Staples, Fry’s Electronics and Office Depot. Wholesale partners such as EarthLink, ARMSTRONG(R), Advanced Cable Communications and the Coldwater Board of Public Utilities resell the Vonage broadband phone service under their own unique brands. With more than 300,000 lines in service, Vonage continues to add more than 30,000 lines per month to its network. Over 10 million calls per week are made using Vonage, the easy-to-use, feature-rich, flat rate phone service. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Vonage in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.39.

Shares of VG stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -109.85, a PEG ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.97. Vonage has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $15.72.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vonage will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,006,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,438,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,824,838.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vonage by 6.5% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 13,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vonage by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 130,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Vonage by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vonage by 7.2% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vonage by 7.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

