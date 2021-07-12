Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vontier (NYSE:VNT) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VNT. Zacks Investment Research cut Vontier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Argus upgraded Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Vontier stock opened at $32.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.61. Vontier has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.11.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vontier will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Vontier by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

