Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,061 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Voya Financial by 46.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,132,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $708,443,000 after buying an additional 3,551,841 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,701,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,215,000 after purchasing an additional 96,582 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,891,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,534 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,768,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,823,000 after purchasing an additional 285,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,908,000.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $195,750.00. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $198,069.84. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,889 shares of company stock worth $588,430. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VOYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.93.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $62.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.42. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $70.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.59.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.