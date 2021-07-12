Wagner Wealth Management LLC Invests $39,000 in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in World Acceptance by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,538,000 after buying an additional 44,926 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in World Acceptance by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 30,946 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in World Acceptance by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 17,534 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,899,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in World Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $862,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRLD stock opened at $165.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.24, a current ratio of 14.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. World Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.95 and a fifty-two week high of $175.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.59.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $146.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.21 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 16.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.04, for a total transaction of $166,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,695.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $278,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

