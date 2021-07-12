Wagner Wealth Management LLC Invests $48,000 in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter worth $760,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 57.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 243.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 16,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 37,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.43.

ETSY stock opened at $195.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.31. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.50 and a 52 week high of $251.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.27, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.57.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.56 million. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total transaction of $194,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total transaction of $89,114.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 832 shares in the company, valued at $161,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,613 shares of company stock worth $10,035,631 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

