Wagner Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 171 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $61,846,000 after buying an additional 14,334 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $24,633,000. Deccan Value Investors L.P. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,238,000 after purchasing an additional 212,900 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 21.4% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $1,579,000. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.31.

CRM stock opened at $245.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.47. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $181.93 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.78, for a total transaction of $996,654.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,894 shares in the company, valued at $22,226,311.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total transaction of $4,895,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 376,954 shares of company stock worth $89,929,356 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

