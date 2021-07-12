WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index initiated coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of WKME stock opened at $32.02 on Monday. WalkMe has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $32.90.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

