WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on WalkMe in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

NASDAQ:WKME opened at $32.02 on Monday. WalkMe has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $32.90.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

