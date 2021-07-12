Wallace Capital Management Inc. Has $5.99 Million Stake in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Wallace Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 330,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,505 shares during the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties accounts for approximately 0.8% of Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $5,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 23.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Seritage Growth Properties during the first quarter worth $189,000. 61.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRG stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,112. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Seritage Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $24.04.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.28 million during the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 80.45% and a negative return on equity of 9.94%.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

