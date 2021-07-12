Wallace Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Wallace Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wallace Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $10,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3,466.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 171.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 41,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 26,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $409,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LSXMK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

LSXMK stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.93. 7,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,342. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.09. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $47.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.28.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

