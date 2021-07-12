Wallace Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Wallace Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband makes up approximately 2.7% of Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $20,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth $39,000. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBRDK has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.20.

Shares of LBRDK stock traded down $5.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $172.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,278. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.05. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $126.19 and a one year high of $179.57. The company has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 72.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

