Wallace Capital Management Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wallace Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,424,000 after buying an additional 7,622,405 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039,559 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 329.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,264,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039,238 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,702 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,299,000. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

PM stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.53. 86,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,749,658. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.06. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $100.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

