Walleye Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 236.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 147,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,455 shares during the period. Life Storage makes up 0.7% of Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $12,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 54.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 48.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Life Storage by 49.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 41.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $57,509.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00. Insiders have sold a total of 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.82. 2,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,190. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.95 and a 12-month high of $114.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.78.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 74.56%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LSI. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Life Storage from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.93.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

