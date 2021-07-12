Walleye Capital LLC Has $6.38 Million Position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 45.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 378,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,501 shares during the quarter. Plymouth Industrial REIT makes up about 0.4% of Walleye Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $6,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 549.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 36.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 36.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.93. The company had a trading volume of 630 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,456. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.61. The company has a market cap of $615.45 million, a PE ratio of -15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $20.88.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.63). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. Equities analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.