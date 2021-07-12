Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $4.54 Million Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $671,132,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,932,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,186 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,860,000 after purchasing an additional 873,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,802,964,000 after purchasing an additional 697,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,179,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNC. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.76.

PNC traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $190.32. 23,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,843,479. The company has a market cap of $80.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.61. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.40 and a 12-month high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.