Walleye Capital LLC Purchases 148 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,768 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.5% of Walleye Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,270,000 after purchasing an additional 427,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22,787.8% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 350,477 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL stock traded up $23.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,533.51. The company had a trading volume of 16,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,645. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,545.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,386.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,518.12.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

