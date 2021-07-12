Walleye Capital LLC Raises Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 165.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $353.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,864,652. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $330.80. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.90 and a 12 month high of $358.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares in the company, valued at $117,278.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,268,870 shares of company stock worth $736,642,928 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

