Walleye Trading LLC Acquires Shares of 25,070 UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 422.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 727.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.29. The stock had a trading volume of 42,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,708. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.81, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.08%.

In other news, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,597. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,663,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.17.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

