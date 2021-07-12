Walleye Trading LLC Buys New Holdings in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU)

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Velocity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Velocity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Velocity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Velocity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Velocity Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000.

Velocity Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.97 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,101. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

