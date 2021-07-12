Walleye Trading LLC Invests $601,000 in ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU)

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ITHAX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in ITHAX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in ITHAX Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in ITHAX Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in ITHAX Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

OTCMKTS ITHXU remained flat at $$9.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96. ITHAX Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.45.

Ithax Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

