Walleye Trading LLC Reduces Stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Walleye Trading LLC lessened its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 75.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,377 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 214.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at $13,902,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at $4,107,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 383,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after purchasing an additional 43,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.42. 17,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $42.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.47.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.66%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $577,645.20. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $410,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,484 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,374 over the last 90 days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

