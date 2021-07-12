Walleye Trading LLC Takes $793,000 Position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU)

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000.

NASDAQ:SBEAU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.99. 6,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,455. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.00. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

