Walleye Trading LLC Takes Position in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:INKAU)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:INKAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $249,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $731,000.

INKAU stock remained flat at $$10.06 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,208. KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

