Wanchain (WAN) Price Down 5.1% This Week

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Wanchain has a market cap of $111.14 million and $2.35 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001730 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00037181 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.71 or 0.00263910 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00037095 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006305 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00012776 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004832 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,326,303 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

