Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Given New GBX 915 Price Target at Barclays

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) had its price target upped by Barclays from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 915 ($11.95) in a report released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

LON:WOSG opened at GBX 895.51 ($11.70) on Friday. Watches of Switzerland Group has a 12 month low of GBX 248 ($3.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 910 ($11.89). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 798.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.33. The stock has a market cap of £2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.39.

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts. The company operates 113 stores in the United Kingdom and 22 stores in the United States, as well as through five transactional websites under the Mono-Brand Boutiques, Watches of Switzerland, Mappin & Webb, Goldsmiths, and Mayors brand names.

