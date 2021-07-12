Waves Enterprise (WEST) Price Up 29.5% Over Last 7 Days

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded up 29.5% against the dollar. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $16.41 million and $949,211.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00044507 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00113652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.26 or 0.00160704 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,207.23 or 1.00194124 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $316.01 or 0.00953483 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

