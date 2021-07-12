WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.80 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WD-40 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $5.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.25.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.30 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 44.96%. WD-40’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WDFC. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $255.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23 and a beta of -0.23. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $183.55 and a 12-month high of $333.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,142,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $655,887,000 after purchasing an additional 69,376 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 32.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,642,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $427,913,000 after purchasing an additional 405,916 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 5.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 530,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $162,291,000 after purchasing an additional 28,456 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 25.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 329,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,785,000 after purchasing an additional 66,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WD-40 by 25.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,926,000 after buying an additional 56,235 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

