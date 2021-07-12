Weld Capital Management LLC Acquires 19,765 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 186.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,765 shares during the quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 574,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,286,000 after acquiring an additional 95,995 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,575,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,956,000 after acquiring an additional 95,885 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 267.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 198,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 144,733 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JEF opened at $31.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.47. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 19.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

JEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

