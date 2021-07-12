Weld Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Essential Utilities by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,437,000 after buying an additional 1,255,280 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $206,021,000. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Essential Utilities by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,885,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,126,000 after buying an additional 864,777 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Essential Utilities by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,852,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,647,000 after buying an additional 311,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Essential Utilities by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,742,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,579,000 after buying an additional 118,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $47.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.54. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $49.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $583.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

