Weld Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,603,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 45.2% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 20,753 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.1% during the first quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 489,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,797,000 after purchasing an additional 14,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.5% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPR. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $47.63 on Monday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $53.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.40 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 64.00% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently -0.70%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

