Weld Capital Management LLC Invests $650,000 in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,804,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 231.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 17,321 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 643.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,204,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $102.73 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $61.52 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.57%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

