Weld Capital Management LLC Makes New $828,000 Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.08.

NYSE:PLD opened at $125.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.76 billion, a PE ratio of 69.28, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.74. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.06 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.32%.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.