Weld Capital Management LLC Sells 8,576 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Weld Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,576 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

O stock opened at $68.87 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $56.33 and a 12 month high of $71.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.07. The stock has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on O. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

