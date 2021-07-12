Weld Capital Management LLC Takes $762,000 Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $53.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.54. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $42.38 and a 1-year high of $54.32. The firm has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.26.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

