Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Insider Ryan Ross Sells 2,400 Shares

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) insider Ryan Ross sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $396,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Friday, June 25th, Ryan Ross sold 5,600 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total value of $898,352.00.

NYSE:WSM opened at $164.76 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.99 and a 12-month high of $194.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.49.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.28.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

