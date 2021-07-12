WINk (WIN) Price Up 5% Over Last Week

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. WINk has a market cap of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WINk has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One WINk coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00008076 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00009327 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.31 or 0.00297588 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

