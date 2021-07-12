Woodline Partners LP Buys 105,105 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 672,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,105 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $23,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. 61.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.89.

In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 426,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,790,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $249,723.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,916,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,969 shares of company stock worth $720,223. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.75. 236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,677. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.02. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $44.92.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $38.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

