Woodline Partners LP Buys 13,777 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,777 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in KLA were worth $32,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in KLA by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 179,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,448,000 after purchasing an additional 42,004 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,695,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in KLA by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. boosted their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.81.

Shares of KLAC traded up $2.95 on Monday, hitting $311.71. 2,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,165. The stock has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.10. KLA Co. has a one year low of $171.31 and a one year high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

In related news, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,357.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,136 shares of company stock worth $6,268,334. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

