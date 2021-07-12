Woodline Partners LP Buys 165,695 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 820.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 185,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 165,695 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises 2.0% of Woodline Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $87,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on REGN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $703.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.47.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $43,112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 987,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,154,588.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 3,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $1,970,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,445,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,682 shares of company stock valued at $46,831,512 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $580.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,733. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $664.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $524.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.60 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

