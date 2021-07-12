Woodline Partners LP Buys New Stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 902,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,774,000. PagSeguro Digital comprises 0.9% of Woodline Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PAGS shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.09.

Shares of PAGS stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.59. The company had a trading volume of 113,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,812. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.82. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $33.78 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 67.83, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.56.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

