Woodline Partners LP Buys Shares of 2,000,000 Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,080,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTPYU. Wolfswood Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,530,000.

Shares of RTPYU traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $10.06. 1,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,941. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.52.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

